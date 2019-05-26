Yearbook club's decision to blur MAGA hats sparks outrage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A photo in an Adams County school yearbook prompted outrage on social media.

Littlestown Area School District students found a photo with two Make America Great Again hats with the words blurred out.

ABC27 blurred the students' faces, but the photo printed shows two plain red hats.

Superintendent Christopher Bigger didn't respond to our request for an interview.

He released a statement saying it was mistake that went unnoticed during the editorial process.

Bigger also said, "We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech. Please understand we are working with young adults who are practicing to become citizens and what a better place to do so than in a school setting."