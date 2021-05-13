YMCA and Pennie launch Health Equity Tour with stops all around Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The YMCA and Pennie have teamed up to bring health resources and information to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania with the Health Equity Tour. The tour made its third stop at the Lancaster Family YMCA on Thursday and will continue its way around the state throughout the rest of 2021.

Launched at the beginning of May, the Health Equity Tour provides community members with resources and information about COVID-19, health insurance and other health-related topics.

“We just want to make sure that health equity and…resources are available for the community because right now we need it the most,” says Amy Jacobs, referencing both the health and economic challenges many have faced during the pandemic. Jacobs is the director of community integrated health for the Harrisburg Area YMCA Center for Healthy Living.

Join us for @PennieOfficial's Health Equity Tour at the @LancasterYMCA tomorrow from 9-11 am and 3-7 pm! There will be all kinds of free resources and services available from local organizations during the day (including some free materials from us); you won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/8d4k7bYmo5 — United Way Lancaster (@UnitedWayLanc) May 12, 2021

Jacobs notes that COVID-19 job losses may have left people uninsured, so she is glad to be joined on the tour by Pennie, which is Pennsylvania’s fairly new health insurance marketplace that works to provide low-cost coverage for individuals who are not otherwise insured. “Not only is health equity important, but making sure that people and their quality of life are protected is as important,” says Scott Yeager, Pennie outreach manager.

The Health Equity Tour aims to provide each community with the resources and information most needed by residents, Jacobs explains. The vendors at each tour stop are community partners and local organizations that are working to meet the specific needs of their communities.

The tour begins in the southeast region of Pennsylvania. From there it will go to the southcentral counties, then the northwestern counties, the northcentral counties, the northeastern counties, and finally the southwestern counties, says Jacobs. Information about the specific stops is available on the Harrisburg Area YMCA’s website.

Most stops this summer will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and most will be hosted by local YMCAs. Jacobs encourages community organizations interested in participating in upcoming Health Equity Tour events to reach out to her at Amy.Jacobs@ymcaharrisburg.org or 717-232-3113.