YMCA of York and York County is on the front lines of the COVID crisis

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — The YMCA of York and York County is continuing its community work during the COVID crisis. Despite its closure and losing significant revenue, the YMCA recognizes the urgent needs in the community and is currently operating the following programs to meet them:

Childcare – Providing accessible childcare for essential employees and healthcare works so that they can meet the crisis head on

Southern Community Services – Distributing food and goods to people in need in Southern York County while offering case Management services

Food Distribution – Serving lunch and dinner to hungry children and families so that no one misses a meal when school is out

Men’s Residence – Serving as a home for men experiencing homelessness and helping them become self-sufficient members of the community

New American Welcome Center – Connecting newcomers to the area with essential resources and helping the Spanish speaking population navigate this crisis

These programs are…

…feeding 300 families each month

…keeping 250 people in stable housing

…making homes for 110 otherwise homeless men

…serving meals to 200 children daily

…empowering 75 newcomers a week

…giving our community the Y at home

However, this work will cost the YMCA well over $150,000. In order to raise these funds, the YMCA is asking York and the Y family to make a donation to the Y COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations will go directly towards this work and ensure that all people, regardless of who they are or where they come from, make it through these challenging times.

To learn more or make a donation, go to yorkcoymca.org/covid or contact Joe Kirkenir at jkirkenir@yorkcoymca.org or 717-812-0119 x300.

About the Y

The YMCA of York and York County is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits, strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Serving over 66,000 people in the greater York region with over 13,000 annual active members, the Y engages men, women, and children, regardless of age, income, or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the region’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in the York community for over 164 years, the Y has long-standing relationships and a physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.