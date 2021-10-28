York and Lancaster YMCA merger set for Nov. 30

(WHTM) — We have an update now on the merger of two Midstate organizations that date back to the end of the Civil War.

The head of the YMCAs serving York and Lancaster now tells abc27 that the two are likely to become one around Nov. 30. The merger was announced several months ago. The idea is to save administration costs. The President and CEO of the organizations says they’re already taking good ideas from each county and using them in the other.

“For instance, in York, we brought the New American Welcome Center that works with new immigrants and newcomers in our communities. That’s now part of the Lancaster system. We’ve taken some of the best things out of the Lancaster programs,” Larry Richardson said.

Another example, a cancer survivor program partnership with Lancaster General Hospital. Richardson thinks something similar could work in York.