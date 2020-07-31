York City announces desktop computer donation for non-profit organizations

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of York has an abundance of desktop computers that they are looking to donate to non-profit organizations. These computers will be free, and come pre-loaded with the Windows 7 operating system.

There are a few requirements for organizations requesting computers. The requirements are as follows:

Organizations must be located in the City of York.

Organizations may request no more than 3 desktop computers.

Pick-up must be done at the selected date/time, no other arrangements for pickup will be made.

Computers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to not-for-profit organizations.

No requests for computers will be taken via phone, email, or in-person. The form must be completed.

The website form will close once all computers have been claimed.

Requests must be submitted by August 10th for pick-up August 12th, 13th, 14th.

The form to request computers can be found here.

