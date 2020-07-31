York City announces desktop computer donation for non-profit organizations

The city of York has an abundance of desktop computers that they are looking to donate to non-profit organizations. These computers will be free, and come pre-loaded with the Windows 7 operating system.
There are a few requirements for organizations requesting computers. The requirements are as follows:
- Organizations must be located in the City of York.
- Organizations may request no more than 3 desktop computers.
- Pick-up must be done at the selected date/time, no other arrangements for pickup will be made.
- Computers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to not-for-profit organizations.
- No requests for computers will be taken via phone, email, or in-person. The form must be completed.
- The website form will close once all computers have been claimed.
- Requests must be submitted by August 10th for pick-up August 12th, 13th, 14th.
The form to request computers can be found here.
