York City links dozens of COVID-19 cases to facility outside the county.

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — York City officials say over 70% of its residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are Latino.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said the problem stems from the workplace. Forty-three percent of the COVID-19 cases in York City can be traced back to a single facility outside the county.

Helfrich says that facility has over 50 York City employees that tested positive and there could be more in other parts of the county.

Members of the Latino community tell abc27 News they don’t feel safe going to work, however, they do not want to lose their jobs.

Many Latino employees that work at facilities such as food processing plants that are still open, carpool from the plant back to York City.

Mayor Helfrich is reminding Latinos that still feel the need to go to work and carpool to wear masks.

