York City officials wearing red to support homeless kids

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - - York City Council encouraged people to "wear red" today to raise awareness about homeless children in the community.

Red Shirt Day is a statewide initiative which is encouraging schools, communities, and individuals to plan and support assistance programs throughout Pennsylvania.

Council says it's a growing problem, and it often goes unnoticed.

"If we can just keep our eyes and ears open, that when we hear about youth and families that maybe homeless, that we can provide them with the resources they need because I hope one day we never have to hear that we have homeless youth in our community," said Edquina Washington, York City Councilwoman.

Washington says donating food and supplies to your local food bank or shelter can go a long way toward helping a homeless child.