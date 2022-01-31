York City Police investigating weekend shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, at approximately 12:06 a.m., York City Police responded to the 700 block of McKenzie Street for a reported shooting.

Officers located a 24-year-old male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them with any tips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, called into the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204, York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.