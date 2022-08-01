YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the same York City Police Department, but new roles for some Midstate officers. The York City Police Department hosted a promotion ceremony for several officers in the department.

One of the officers is the department’s spokesperson Dan Lentz, who is now a captain. He said the most important part of the job doesn’t change, no matter what your rank is.

“You may get into it because it’s exciting vehicle chases and stuff like that. But like, truly, when you when you break it down, you’re there to serve the community. And so now you’re just serving the community but in different roles, like as a sergeant or a lieutenant, even as a captain,” Lentz said.

Lentz is replacing another captain who will retire soon.