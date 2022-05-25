YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will host a public event at the Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022. There will be a solar and radio astronomy event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a telescope clinic from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The observatory is located at 400 Mundis Race Road in York. The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted to fund future YCAS events.

Radio astronomy is the study of radiated energy that cannot be seen with the naked eye. Through radio astronomy we can study astronomical phenomena that would otherwise be invisible.

The Society’s solar telescope will be open for guests to view the sun, and an informational seminar about how to buy a telescope will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

Guests who own a telescope but don’t know how to use it are encouraged to bring it to the event and receive help from experts.

In the event of cloud-cover or rain, an indoor screening of an astronomical presentation will take place as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call (717)759-9227 for more information.