York County confirms first coronavirus cases

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — York County has announced it’s very first positive cases of COVID-19.

The County of York put out a statement to notify the York community that as of now two county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two cases are linked and are both recovering at home and are not hospitalized.

York county encourages the public to not be alarmed by this while they work with public health officials and community partners to control the spread.

These are the first confirmed cases in York County, but they will not be the last, the statement read.

Additional information regarding these cases cannot be released pursuant to law.