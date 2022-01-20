York County dam, creek receive infrastructure funding

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County dam and creek are receiving infrastructure funding through the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.

The district received $62 million in supplemental funding to support critical missions over several years across the Chesapeake Bay region.

Indian Rock Dam and Codorus Creek Flood Risk Management will receive $1.045 million of the funding for deposit removal, design of flood wall and rip rap repairs.

Nearby Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County is also receiving $655,000 for repair to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Funding is from two recently enacted laws — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“The funding in these historic laws will allow us to execute important projects and services for the region, which support our local and national economies and help restore critical Chesapeake Bay habitat,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee S. Pinchasin. “In collaboration with our partners, we will maximize this opportunity to do what this District does best — serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the regional economy and reduce disaster risks.”

Additional details regarding the amounts provided to various programs, projects and activities for fiscal 2022 may be found at: https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/.