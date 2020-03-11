York County fire company undergoes special training to better help patients with autism

EAST PROSPECT, Pa. (WHTM) — The sights and sounds of an emergency are often overwhelming for patients with autism, so a York County fire department underwent special training Tuesday to better understand the barriers involved.

East Prospect Fire Company volunteer firefighter, Michael Wert — whose son has autism — said the training will help them better learn and anticipate what those with autism may need in a crisis.

“You don’t know when a situation’s gonna arise so we gotta be prepared as much as possible,” said Wert.

He’s already put together several sensory bags for each of his rigs, and filled the bags with crayons, PlayDough, and toys, which serve to do more than just distract a struggling patient.

“If you start seeing them having trouble with it, we know that maybe there might be an injury that they can’t tell us they actually have,” said Wert. “If they’re playing with PlayDough and stuff, we’ll be able to see if they’re gonna favor one hand more than the other to see if there’s injuries and that. If they don’t have good communication skills, we can draw them a picture and see if they can point for us.”

Behavior specialist Chris Sanchez said due to sudden stress and chaos, those with autism will often avoid social interaction at a scene, especially around strangers.

“During periods of stress, they may be even less likely to follow you or to walk with you,” said Sanchez. “Maybe a shirt tag really bothers them, but maybe they have difficulty communicating this. They may have interests that are kind of important to them, and they may not be so concerned with the interests of other people.”

He advises using simple language, and talking calmly, but be direct and assertive. Sanchez says avoiding long, back-and-forth conversation may help to avoid confusion.

“Short and to the point…’come here, sit down, run, get up!'” he said. “What else can we do to take away whatever was felt in the trauma?”

Snacks, water — even music — can all distract a patient mentally. The goal, said Sanchez, is to limit ongoing exposure.

“We want them to feel that once they’re safe from this scene, they’re no longer experiencing it,” said Sanchez.

“There’s needs like this out there, and it’d be great if we all had this specific training so that when we do get on scene, we’re gonna be ready for the challenge ahead,” said Captain Ryan Duke. “We wanna be able to meet their needs on scene because it’s such a chaotic incident to begin with. The scene is challenging enough, there’s a lot going on…we wanna be able to make sure that child is safe.”