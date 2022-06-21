WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been arrested for multiple felonies relating to child sex crimes.

Gerald Smith II, of Dover, was arrested and charged with three second-degree felony counts of child pornography; one second-degree felony count of dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts; and one first-degree felony charge of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

Pennsylvania State Police say Smith’s arrest came after Troopers executed a search warrant in Warrington Township and seized devices that revealed images and videos depicting child pornography.

Troopers say the images “depicted prepubescent and pubescent females and males engaging in prohibited sexual acts or in the simulation of such acts.”

Smith’s bail was set at $100,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison. Smith is scheduled for preliminary hearing on June 27 and July 18.