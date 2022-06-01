YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has been charged with strangulation after an incident late last month.

West Manchester Township Police say Mason Ulrich was charged with one felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor charges for simple assault and harassment. The charges come after police responded to the 2300 block of West Market Street on May 17.

Ulrich’s charge alleges he applied pressure to the victim’s throat or neck.

According to court documents Ulrich appeared in court on May 24 and was remanded to the York County Prison. Ulrich’s bail was set at $25,000 and he is scheduled for a bail hearing on June 3. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.