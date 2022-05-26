GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man is facing multiple charges for sexual abuse of children/child pornography.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation was conducted by the Computer Crime Task Force into the dissemination of child pornogrpahy.

A search warrant was executed in Glen Rock Borough where electronic devices were seized and examined.

State Police say 41-year-old James Sheaf IV was taken into custody on May 25 and is facing 10 felony charges of sexual abuse of children/child pornography.

Bail for Sheaf was set at $10,000 and he was released pending a preliminary hearing on June 9.