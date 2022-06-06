YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department will be receiving a donation of new body armor, but it’s not for the officers. The department’s K9 Tango division will soon be equipped with bullet and stab protective armor after a generous donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The dog vests will be sponsored by George and Barbara Leibert of York, Pa., and will have special embroidery that will read “Gifted by George and Barbara Leibert”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit charity established in 2009 that aims to safeguard law enforcement dogs with protective vests. Since its creation, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests, a value of $6.9 million, to dogs in all 50 states.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible donations of any amount, and a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest weights approximately 4 to 5 pounds and has a value of anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement dogs throughout the United States. To donate or learn more about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.