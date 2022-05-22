YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police are searching for a missing man.

Police are searching for 89 year old Wayne Deller. Deller is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds. He is a white man, balding with gray hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses and possibly a white or yellow t-shirt.

Deller is operating a white 2015 Chevy Equinox SUV with Pennsylvania License Plate HNY-5032. He was last seen on Sunday May 22 at 6:30 am. in the 300 block of Robin Drive in Windsor Township, York County.

He is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury and possibly confused.

Anyone with information on Deller should immediately call 911 or the York County Regional Police at 717-854-5571.