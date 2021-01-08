York County ousted principal gets $109k plus benefits following his resignation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local school principal who resigned under pressure is getting paid a lot more to not work this year compared to what most people are getting paid to work.
It’s a story dating back to last summer. Administrators at York County’s Northeastern School District recommended firing Scott D’Orazio, the principal at Shallow Brook Intermediate School.
After he shared a video on Facebook calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “leftist lie,” D’Orazio ended up agreeing to resign rather than face termination.
That agreement is now public, and it turns out D’Orazio got paid an extra full-year’s salary of $109,000.
He got it all at once in December, and received about $28,000 in unused vacation and sick leave, in addition to health benefits.
