HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An important stop along the Underground Railroad in York County has been saved and no longer faces demolition.

The Conservation Fund announced Tuesday that it is buying the Mifflin House in Hellam Township for $5.5 million.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In the first half of the 1800s, owners of the Mifflin House sheltered slaves escaping the South and helped them cross the Susquehanna River into Lancaster County.

Developers had wanted to tear down the building and build warehouses in its place. The long-term goal now is to turn Mifflin House into a visitor center and heritage park.