YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harley-Davidson plant in York is scheduled to reopen on June 6, according to a company spokesperson.

On May 19 the company suspended operations at its plants for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution” due to regulatory compliance with one of its suppliers.

The company did not name the supplier or provide details on the part in question and said the assembly and shipping suspension would not affect its LiveWire electric motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson, like most global manufacturers, was already struggling with supply issues. It reported in April that its profit was trimmed by rising costs and chip shortages, which hurt sales in North America.

The company’s shares lost nearly one-third of their value in the past year and in late May stock in the Milwaukee company fell $2.76 to $32.97. On June 1 the stock closed at $33.85, down 3.35% from the previous trading day, and down more than 30% over the last year.