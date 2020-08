Trevor Smith, 49, was arrested and now faces rape charges (Fairview Township Police Department)

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old York man has been arrested on rape charges after police say he assaulted a woman at a hotel.

On July 16 around 12:02 a.m., Fairview Township police were dispatched to a local hotel near Limekiln Road for reports that a man broke into a room. Police say the victim awoke to Trevor Smith assaulting her.

He was arrested that same day.