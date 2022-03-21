WYOMISSING, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been charged in connection to a fatal Berks County shooting on Saturday.

According to officials in Wyomissing, police were dispatched to the Berkshire Square parking lot for a reported shooting. Officers discovered two crime scenes, one near the entrance to State Hill Road and another in the parking area for Walmart.

The crime scene closest to Walmart contained numerous spent shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a York woman with head injuries. The second crime scene contained two vehicles, one had several apparent bullet holes through the driver’s door window and a deceased male from Allentown.

The alleged shooter, identified as Nehemias Santiago Montes of York, was taken into custody by arriving officers as he exited his vehicle.

Santiago Montes has been charged with: Murder 1st, Murder 3rd, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering another Person, and Carrying a firearm without a license.

Police say the preliminary investigation has found this incident to be domestic-related and that the shooter and female victim have been in a long-term relationship with each other. The female victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital where she is in critical condition from the injuries she sustained to her head.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle operated by Santiago Montes where a firearm was recovered.

As part of the investigation, several videos have been obtained that captured the incident. The Wyomissing Police Department is asking that if anyone else has captured video of the event taking place to contact the Department at 610-375-6102.

Officers from the following Police Departments initially responded to assist: Cumru Township, Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania State Police, Penn State Berks Police, Shillington Borough, Spring Township and West Reading Borough. The Wyomissing Fire Department and Western Berks Ambulance were also on scene assisting.