WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

West Lampeter Township Police say Francisco Miguel Herrera, 32, allegedly abused the girl for more than two years starting in May 2019 and ending in September 2021. Police say the girl was 11 years old when the alleged abuse began.

Herrera was charged with aggravated indecent assault (under 16), indecent assault under 13, indecent assault under 16, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and criminal attempt involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. All of Herrera’s charges are felonies.

Herrera is currently in York County Prison on an unrelated probation violation. Bail for Herrera was set at $250,000.