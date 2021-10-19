York man gets 15 months in prison for stealing over $100,000 in stamps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found to have stolen $105,875 worth of stamps.

Elieze Guilamo pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to purchase the stamps. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Guilamo used personal checks to buy the stamps while knowing that he had insufficient funds to purchase them.

As a part of his plea deal, Guilamo is paying back exactly $105,875 in restitution to the US Postal Service.

The two other men involved, Steven Williams and Arthur Gibson were previously sentenced to 30 and 18 months in prison for their roles in the criminal act.