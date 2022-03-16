YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Denzell Swan was sentenced to more than three years in prison for trafficking cocaine.

Swan will serve 41 months followed by three years of supervised release after a year-long investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives focusing on drug activity at a bar in York City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Swan was a part of a drug trafficking organization.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Using an undercover federal agent, federal law enforcement purchased more than 500 grams of crack cocaine from Swan and his co-conspirators in 2019.

As part of the overall investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office charged others affiliated with the distribution of cocaine in York. Two suspects, Anthony Rankins and Dorral Basknight, are awaiting trial.

Michael Adams and Furman Dennis plead guilty and are awaiting sentencing, while William Barton was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer is prosecuting the case.