York man sentenced for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlos Joel Nieves Ortega was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine trafficked from Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in March and September 2019, Ortega received and attempted to receive, parcels containing kilogram quantities of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Mail to York.

Ortega also sent money back to Puerto Rico to pay for the cocaine.

Ortega’s co-defendants Luis Manuel Quesada Rodriguez, Alex Rivera Ramos, Jose Colon Declet, and Pedro Diaz have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dalke is prosecuting the case.