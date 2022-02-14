York man sentenced to 100 months in prison for drug trafficking, firearm charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man is facing a 100-month prison sentence for drugs and firearm charges.

The Department of Justice announced that William Dwayne Shelton of Hanover was sentenced to 100 months on Tuesday afternoon. The charges stem from when a search warrant executed at his home found cocaine, heroin, processing materials, firearms, and ammunition.

Shelton was sentenced to 100 months imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine hydrochloride and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.