CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is wanted by police in Chambersburg for one count of corruption of minors.

According to Chambersburg Police, Cody E. Davis allegedly attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl by telling her that he would get her drunk for her birthday.

Court documents show the alleged incident occurred in late January 2022 in Chambersburg Borough.

Anyone with information on Davis’ location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.