(WHTM) — There is no update on the controversy surrounding York Mayor Michael Helfrich as weeks continue to pass.

The question is whether or not Helfrich is the mayor at all. Helfrich’s political opponents say that he is not, citing the fact that he didn’t take the mayoral oath in person shortly after being re-elected.

Helfrich admits that he did not take the mayoral oath, but claims that he was not required to retake the oath because he had already taken it when he was first elected.

Both sides of the argument were expecting a quick ruling after a judge heard the case over a month ago. The judge requested proposed orders from both sides explaining their positions, which were submitted on-time; But since then, there has been nothing.