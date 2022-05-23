YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York nurse was sentenced to one year probation and a $525 fine for stealing pain medication from a hospice patient.

Dana Aldinger, a personal care home nurse for seniors in York, stole and diverted controlled medications for personal use from nursing patients under her care. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in August 2019 Aldinger diverted Oxycodone pills prescribed to a Medicare hospice patient.

Aldinger also falsified medical records to conceal her diversion of the medications.

In addition to serving probation and paying a fine, Aldinger was ordered to surrender her nursing license.

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Harrisburg Field Office, and the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations (BNI) of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel S. Dalke prosecuted the case.