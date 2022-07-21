YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police are asking for the community’s help finding a robbery suspect.

York Police say on July 15 a suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash at the Brewers Outlet on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street. The suspect fled the store and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Residents can submit a tip and contact the York City Police Department through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com Residents can also email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or call either the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.