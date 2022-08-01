YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the darkest moments in the Midstate happened 53 years ago when York Police Officer Henry Schaad was shot and killed during the 1969 race riots. Two weeks before Schaad’s death, a white gang shot and killed 27-year-old Lillie Belle Allen.

This year, York’s Fraternal Order of Police started the memorial walk and run for fallen officers whose surviving family is still around.

“Whatever he did, I usually participated. He was soft-spoken, kind-hearted, and was very courteous to the citizens of York,” said Barry Schaad, Officer Schaad’s brother.

“My father, he paid the ultimate sacrifice and we miss him everyday, but it’s nice that the community comes together and also honors him,” added Sharon Schaad, Officer Schaad’s daughter.

Henry Schaad is the only York City Police Officer known to have died in the line of duty.