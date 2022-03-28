YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Melinda Bixler, a York senior care business owner and nonprofit founder, has pled guilty to one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

Bixler operated Elder Health Care Solutions, a business that provides consulting services and long-term health care planning for seniors and their families. She also created the nonprofit Adult Care Advocates to provide financial assistance to the elderly.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Bixler purchased a home in York for $685,000 using money that she had obtained through various unlawful means.

Bixler obtained a mortgage loan for the purchase of her home by submitting multiple false statements to York Traditions Bank. These false statements included a forged letter from the owners of a business property that Bixler had previously purchased stating that she no longer owed money to the prior owners, when in fact she was still making monthly payments on it.

Bixler also obtained a false gift letter from a third party wherein that third party stated that he was gifting Bixler $350,000 from his own personal funds when Bixler actually funneled money to that third party through a series of transactions that disguised the true sources of the funds.

One source of these funds was $78,000 that Bixler took from the bank account of a 94-year-old woman residing at a nursing home in Lancaster County whom Bixler was then the power of attorney for.

Bixler agreed to pay a total of $147,882 to three former clients from whom she misappropriated funds and agreed to forfeit a property on W. Market Street in York. Bixler also forfeit the remaining Adult Care Advocates’ bank account balance of $129,357.01 and agreed to resign her positions with both Elder Healthcare Solutions and Adult Care Advocates.