York Springs resident bitten by rabid cat, SPCA says

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York Springs resident has tested positive for rabies after a bite from a feral cat, according to the Adams County SPCA.

The SPCA said the person was bitten on July 1.

The cat was trapped and brought to the Adams County SPCA to be euthanized and tested for the rabies virus. The cat was then sent to the Pennsylvania Diagnostic Laboratory in Harrisburg and tested positive for the rabies virus.

The resident is being treated at this time.

The SPCA is reminding residents to have all dogs and house cats vaccinated against rabies.