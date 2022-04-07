WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Four Pennsylvanians have been invited to testify in front of members of Congress about book bans in schools and libraries. Of those four, three are from the Midstate, and two are high school students at Central York.

The hearing is about recent efforts across the country to ban books. In 2021, the American Library Association recorded 729 challenges to remove nearly 1,600 books from schools and libraries. That is the highest number of attempted book bans in 20 years.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The books being challenged or banned include those that discuss race or racism and address LGBTQ issues. Back in September, the Central York School District decided to reverse a controversial book ban, which included dozens of books, websites, and movies.

Christina Ellis, one of the students leading the protests, will testify and says she will share her experience.

“These books that promote diversity are important because without a diverse community, without being aware of these things, how do we expect ourselves to continue to grow and be at peace with each other when we can’t even understand each other’s differences and respect each other,” Ellis said.

A Lancaster County librarian will be at the hearing, as well. She says there has been an unprecedented number of book bans over the last year.

“It is so important that we span that spectrum that matches our students, our patrons, that matches their needs, that matches their representation and their lived experience,” said Samantha Hull, librarian and director of Pennsylvania Schools Librarians Association.

Today’s hearing begins at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C.