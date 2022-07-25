YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Suburban School district is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 10 in York Suburban Middle School’s cafeteria, located at 455 Sundale Drive in York. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone seeking a job is welcome to the event and are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes.

The event will have on-site interviews for positions such as:

Paraprofessionals

Custodians

Substitute/Guest Teachers

Classroom Monitors

Food Service Positions

Support Staff Substitutes

Anyone with questions about the job fair should call York Suburban School District’s Human Resources Department at 717-885-1125.