York woman wins art contest for national cancer research magazine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Vicki Friedman, of York, was selected as one of 12 artists to win a calendar contest for CURE, a magazine dedicated to providing cancer updates and research to over one million cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Friedman was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer three years ago. While she is currently in stable condition, her prognosis is uncertain. Pictured below, Friedman’s artwork will be featured in the second annual CURE calendar along with the other winners’ art pieces.

According to Alexandra Ventura on behalf of CURE Media Group, Friedman’s submission, titled “Protection,” represents angels of the four seasons focusing their energies of peace and protection on our earth. By using colored pencil, Friedman depicted the back view of the angels so the four seasons could be seen through their hair and wings.

Vicki Friedman, of York, Pa. was one of twelve winners for the CURE magazine calendar contest, featuring artwork of cancer patients and survivors across the country.

“[Friedman’s] spiritual artwork has been a deeply meaningful outlet for her in gaining resilience, dealing with health and treatment challenges, and focusing on all the positives rather than the negatives presented to us daily,” Ventura said.

For a more detailed look at the 2021 calendar submissions or to submit your own artwork, visit the magazine’s CURE art gallery page.