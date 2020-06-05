York YMCA opens for local camp programs

YORK, PA, (WHTM) — Summer camps are now available at the YMCA of York and York County where registrations are being accepted at the York, Eastern York and Dover area.

The York YMCA issued a press release outlining the following details and pricing.

Pricing: Registration Fee: $30/Child $50/Family

Weekly Fee:

Full-Time (4-5 days)

Y-Member $126.00/wk Non-Member $152.00/ wk

Part-Time (1-3 days)

Y-Member $80.00/wk, Non-Member $95.00/wk

Extended Care Fees

Full-Time (4-5 days)

Y-Member $40.00/wk, Non-Member $50.00/wk

Part-Time (1-3 days)

Y-Member $20.00/wk, Non-Member $25.00/wk

Camp Spirit – YMCA Camp Spirit is located at 505 Jerusalem School Road, Mt. Wolf, PA 17347. The facility includes a swimming pool, arts and crafts building, gaga, basketball court, sports field and much more. Each week includes new themes and activities for the campers.

Camp Oneega (Eastern Branch) – Drop off and pick-up location for Camp Spirit. Families can drop off in the morning and ride the bus to camp each day where they will participate in Science, Nature, Cooking, Music, Spots Team Building, and much more! Location: 4075 East Market Street, Suite 20, York, PA 17402.

At Camp Palomino (Dover Branch) FULL DAY – Campers start the day off with drop off where they meet their friends and get some free play time. Then at 9 a.m. we start the day with our opening ceremony and camp songs/chants. After that campers begin their day of activities which include: Water Activities, Science, Nature, Cooking, Music, Sports, Team Building, Arts and Crafts, Lunch and Reading time as well! 1705 Palomino Road, Dover, PA 17315

“We thankful to be continuing camp this summer. While keeping social distancing in mind, campers can still expect to have some fun with their friends with our weekly themes and activities, stated Matt Cicchillo, Camp Director. “Whether campers are at Camp Oneega, Camp Spirit, or Camp Palomino, safety is number one concern, while still having FUN! Join in the fun and make this summer one to remember with camp at the YMCA!”