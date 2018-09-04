'We lost everything': York County homes destroyed in flood

BROGUE, Pa. (WHTM) - Denise Mawhinney's home had stood along the Otter Creek in Chanceford Township since the 1930's.

When Friday's storm hit, her house and at least four others were swept away in what seemed like seconds.

"Once the water hit, everything fell apart and went downriver," she said.

All that remains is her chimney.

"I really still can't believe it," Mawhinney said. "Even though I'm standing here in the middle of the rubble, I'm still having trouble realizing its actually gone."

Donald Grove shared a home across the creek with his two sons. Now, there's nothing there.

"We ran out and grabbed our trucks and ran onto the hill," Grove said. "Not too long after that, we lost everything, my entire home."

They're just thankful to be alive.

"It came down so fast, my one son came out with no shoes," Grove said. "He didn't have time to grab his shoes."

Grove and his family were pulling their belongings out of mangled trees and piles of mud.

"We found our sheets. We found our mattresses. Somebody said they found our cushions the other day," he said.

Mawhinney isn't sure if it's worth rebuilding.

"I'm scared," she said. I'm scared to put anything permanent here."