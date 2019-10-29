1 arrested, 1 sought for Friday homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged with homicide for a shooting incident late Friday that left one man dead, and police say one of the suspects is a cousin to the victim.

Devon Moore, 26, and Marvin Butler, 29, were shooting at each other in the 400 block of West King Street when Solomon Moore, 31, was struck by gunfire and killed, York police said.

Devon Moore was injured in the shooting and is recovering at a hospital. Butler remained at large Tuesday afternoon.

Devon Moore and Solomon Moore are cousins, police said.

Surveillance video shows the two walking toward 489 West King and reaching an area where Butler is standing. Devon Moore and Marvin Butler are seen shooting at each other before Solomon Moore, to the right of Devon Moore, falls to the ground then runs away, police said.

Devon Moore also fell to the ground but he and Butler continued to shoot at each other, police said.

Police said Solomon Moore is dead because of his cousin’s negligent acts, namely Devon Moore’s attempt to kill Marvin Butler by shooting at him.

Both suspects are additionally charged with attempted homicide and a firearms offense.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts should call the York Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

