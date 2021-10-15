1 dead after shooting in York, police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded Friday morning, Oct. 15, around 10:45 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Princess Street for a reported shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found a man, 31, with a gunshot wound.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The police department continues to actively investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip on the CRIMEWATCH app or online by clicking here. Or, call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.