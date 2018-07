Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman died after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Dallastown.

York Area Regional police said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla and leaving a driveway in the 500 block of East Main Street.

She was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound 2002 Ford Escape around 10 a.m. and died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release her name.

The person driving the Ford was injured.