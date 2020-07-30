$10 million up for grabs for small businesses in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York County needs to distribute the $10 million it got from the federal Cares Act.

That money is going to small businesses.

70% of the county’s 10,000 small businesses have not gotten any financial assistance during the pandemic.

York County Economic Alliance is offering to help with the application. They can be submitted online starting August 24.

Commissioners will not be able to see the name of the business when they go through the applications.

