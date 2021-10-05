$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Brewskee’s of Shiloh in York sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket with Power Play that won big in the Monday, Oct. 4, drawing. The ticketholder won $100,000, less applicable withholding.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn as well as the red Powerball to win the cash. The $1 Power Play option doubled the ticketholder’s winnings, which would have been $50,000 without the Power Play option.

Brewskee’s of Shiloh will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.