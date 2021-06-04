101-year-old woman among attendees at return of York’s Street Rod Festival

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Another sign of things returning to normal, and its a loud one. After COVID forced a pit stop, the annual Street Rod Show in York is back and running all weekend.

It was also 101-year-old Bertha Bohle’s first time at Street Rod Nationals East. Bohle says she can remember rising in some of the classic cars when they were new. “Oh my god, I was surprised to see all of them when we came down here to get in line,” Bohle said.

“It’s good to be back. Its something I look forward to every year. I used to drive out of Jersey three hours just to get here,” Nathan Buck said. “Now I moved locally, so it’s not hard to get here anymore, but I still look forward to it each year.”

The event runs all day until 7 p.m. on Saturday and until noon on Sunday. Tickets are $19 for adults and $6 for kids six and up.