11th Annual ‘Restaurant Week York’ designed to promote takeout, delivery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — While it may be different this year, York’s Restaurant Week is on schedule to begin next month.

The annual event is set for late February. The event’s organizer says it’ll happen regardless of whether in-person dining is happening at that time.

That decision comes after Restaurant Week organizers determined this year’s event would focus on take-out and delivery.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “There’s a lot going on out there but that won’t keep the biggest culinary celebration our town has ever experienced.”

The 11th annual Restaurant Week will be held from Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. to Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. The 10-day event includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner from York restaurants, market stands, bars, and cafes.

“We always say Restaurant Week is about the food. This year it’s also about safety. So we want to do what we can to [promote] the restaurant community but keep people safe while doing so,” said Kate Harmon, a coordinator for Restaurant Week York 2021.

To find out how to participate as a restaurant, or support the event as a patron, visit their website, #RWYORK.