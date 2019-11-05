13 displaced by Spring Garden apartment fire

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven adults and two children have been displaced from their apartments after a fire in Spring Garden Township.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Albemarle Street. Five apartments were damaged by flames, smoke or water.

Neighbors said a man who lived in the apartment where the fire started had been gone for a few minutes to get coffee then returned to find smoke pouring from his windows.

No injuries were reported.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.