YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe a 13-year-old girl was driving a stolen car that crashed and damaged two other vehicles and two properties in Spring Garden Township.

The driver of the stolen car crashed in the 1400 block of First Avenue around 7 a.m. then fled, but police say she has been identified and charges are pending.

The car was reported stolen from Newberry Township. No injuries were reported.