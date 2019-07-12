14-year-old facing trial for homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 14-year-old boy charged as an adult for a fatal shooting in the city is headed to trial on homicide and related charges.

All charges against Christopher Johnson were ordered held for court after a preliminary hearing on Friday, according to court records.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Antonio Navarro-Garcia on the evening of May 2.

Police said Navarro-Garcia was targeted and shot in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and West King Street.

Johnson remains in York County Prison without bail.

Other charges in the case include conspiracy to commit homicide, two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 16.